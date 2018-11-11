“We condemn that incident in the strongest possible way because no fan should come anywhere near the bench," said PSL spokesperson September.

"Even myself I never get any close to the technical area because that area is sacred and coaches must be given space to do their work during the match.

"We will get all the information from the parties involved and issue a statement at a later stage‚” said September.

Reacting on the incident‚ Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said he probably saved the life of the fan whose unfortunate actions caused commotion.

“I just saw a lot of people coming to me‚” said Mosimane of the pandemonium which ensued after the fan was manhandled by security and some of the security personnel.

“I saw a lot of black and white coming to me so‚ what I am going to do?‚ I’m gonna run or be swallowed? I had to attack. So I attacked. I pushed back. What I going to do?‚” said Mosimane after the match.

Mosimane went on to condemn the incident‚ which helped in improving the visibility of the SAPS on the field‚ by saying it should not have been allowed to happen.