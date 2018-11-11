‘I probably saved the fan’s life‚’ says Pitso Mosimane
Mamelodi Sundowns faces possible punishment from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after a fan in their colours attacked the Orlando Pirates bench during their emotionally charged encounter at Loftus on Saturday.
The fan sneaked past security and went for Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena before the half time break and his actions led to both benches involved in ugly scuffles that delayed the match for more than five minutes.
PSL spokesperson Lux September said the League condemns the incident and they will speak to the all parties involved to find out exactly what happened.
“We condemn that incident in the strongest possible way because no fan should come anywhere near the bench," said PSL spokesperson September.
"Even myself I never get any close to the technical area because that area is sacred and coaches must be given space to do their work during the match.
"We will get all the information from the parties involved and issue a statement at a later stage‚” said September.
Reacting on the incident‚ Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said he probably saved the life of the fan whose unfortunate actions caused commotion.
“I just saw a lot of people coming to me‚” said Mosimane of the pandemonium which ensued after the fan was manhandled by security and some of the security personnel.
“I saw a lot of black and white coming to me so‚ what I am going to do?‚ I’m gonna run or be swallowed? I had to attack. So I attacked. I pushed back. What I going to do?‚” said Mosimane after the match.
Mosimane went on to condemn the incident‚ which helped in improving the visibility of the SAPS on the field‚ by saying it should not have been allowed to happen.
“It should not happen‚” said Mosimane.
“The last time I saw people coming like that was when we won 6-0 here and I had to run for cover.
"So I thought it’s the same thing and I said ‘what’s happening now. But I saw one yellow person with a lot of black and white and I said I cannot let the yellow be swallowed also.
“I must protest the yellow. It’s unfortunate I’m the nearest one and I had to protect the yellow because he was chased by so many black and white people.
"The poor guy was running and I thought let’s help this guy‚ you know. So I said this is just one guy‚ happy guy. That guy if I didn’t go there he was going to be swallowed. Probably I saved his life.”