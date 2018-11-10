Five killed as car slams into truck being held up by robbers

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in an attempted robbery that resulted in a vehicle accident that claimed the lives of five people in the early hours of Saturday.

The victims were killed when their vehicle slammed into the back of a truck whose driver was being robbed by unknown suspects on the N1 South.

“On Saturday at about 2.30am, a truck allegedly experienced mechanical problems and stopped next to the road along the N1 between Modimolle Mountain and Kranskop Tollgate. Two suspects suddenly emerged and attempted to rob the driver.

“The truck driver immediately pulled off and as he got onto the road, a Toyota vehicle drove into the truck from behind. The robbers fired shots at the direction of the truck driver who did not stop, but proceeded straight to Naboomspruit police station. The occupants of the Toyota were in the process of getting out of the vehicle when two other vehicles slammed into them, killing five people on impact,” police said.