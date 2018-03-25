Massive police manhunt launched for Limpopo cash-in-transit robbers.

Police in Hoedspruit near Phalaborwa in Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt for a group of armed suspects who robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Limpopo police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said that the cash-in-transit vehicle was travelling along the R40 road from Accornhoek towards Hoedspruit at around 2pm on Saturday when gunmen in two vehicles‚ a VW Amarok and Toyota Corolla‚ started shooting at the vehicle.

The driver of the cash-in-transit vehicle lost control and it overturned.