Two knife-wielding robbers who stormed into a doctor’s home in Kimberley in the Northern Cape were arrested within 30 minutes of the break-in by the Flying Squad.

The robbers threatened the doctor’s daughter‚ who handed over a laptop and cellphone‚ at the house in Klisserville on Saturday night. They fled on foot afterwards.

“Kimberley Flying Squad members reacted swiftly and the suspects were arrested within 30 minutes‚” said police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

He said the cellphone and the laptop computer were recovered.

Northern Cape deputy police commissioner Major-General Phiwe Mnguni applauded the police officers for their swift response.

The arrested pair will appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Monday.