Man shot in Sandton restaurant

A man was shot at an eatery in Oxford road in Sandton, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Saturday, paramedics said.

Netcare paramedics responded to the scene just after 2am.

Net 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that an adult male had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen in an alleged robbery.

“Due to the seriousness of his injuries he was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic. Once stabilised the patient was transported to hospital in a serious condition for further treatment,” he said.

No further details were immediately available.