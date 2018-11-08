Couple terrified after violent house robbery
An elderly couple are still traumatised after being attacked at their home in Theoville‚ Gauteng‚ at the weekend.
Hennie van Rensburg‚ 66‚ and his wife Adri‚ 58‚ were attacked by three unknown men in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Aubrey Moopeloa said the couple suspected that a former employee may have granted the suspects access to their house.
“The couple said all their doors were locked and the suspects did not break anything in an attempt to gain access.
“They said their former helper was the last person to have had the keys to their home and suspect that she could have made a duplicate of the keys‚” said Moopeloa.
The three men assaulted the couple with a steel pipe to the extent that they had to be hospitalised.
“Hennie is still at the hospital but his wife was discharged and has moved in with other family members elsewhere. They are scared just like anybody would be after being attacked at their home‚” said Moopeloa.
The robbers took money‚ a firearm‚ two cellphones and fled the scene in the couple’s vehicle. The vehicle and firearm were later recovered by police‚ not far from the scene of the crime.
“It’s surprising that they stole the vehicle and later left it. We suspect that they were interrupted by something‚ maybe patrollers of the area‚” he said.
Moopela said the motive behind the attack was unknown and a manhunt was under way for the trio.
“We are appealing to members of the community to approach the police should they have any information pertaining to the incident‚” he added.