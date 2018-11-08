An elderly couple are still traumatised after being attacked at their home in Theoville‚ Gauteng‚ at the weekend.

Hennie van Rensburg‚ 66‚ and his wife Adri‚ 58‚ were attacked by three unknown men in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Aubrey Moopeloa said the couple suspected that a former employee may have granted the suspects access to their house.

“The couple said all their doors were locked and the suspects did not break anything in an attempt to gain access.

“They said their former helper was the last person to have had the keys to their home and suspect that she could have made a duplicate of the keys‚” said Moopeloa.