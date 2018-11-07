A third suspect in advocate Pete Mihalik’s murder has been arrested and is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Well-placed sources told this publication that the man was suspected to be the “fixer” who allegedly sourced suspected hitmen Sizwe Biyela and Nkosinathi Khumalo.

The newly formed police anti-gang unit nabbed Biyela and Khumalo‚ in KwaZulu-Natal‚ hours after the shooting.

On Wednesday‚ Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut told SowetanLIVE: “This office can confirm that a 35-year-old suspect handed himself over to police today in connection with the murder of Pete Mihalik. He will make a court appearance in Cape Town tomorrow (Thursday) together with the other two suspects.”