An arrest has been made for Tuesday’s murder of Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik.

“This office can confirm that a suspect is being questioned by detectives of the anti-gang unit in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old man this morning in Green Point‚” said a police spokesperson.

Two men were involved in the killing of Mihalik outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard in Green Point‚ where he was dropping his son and daughter at 7.35am.

The gunman fired at Mihalik through the driver’s door window. He then ran to a silver VW Polo‚ where a getaway driver was waiting‚ and the car sped off.

Mihalik’s eight-year-old son was treated for a bullet graze at nearby Somerset Hospital. The lawyer’s daughter was not injured.

“The shooter went up to the car window and just killed him‚” said one witness. Paramedics arrived on the scene but were unable to save him.

Another witness said the Polo‚ with GP number plates‚ sped away from the scene. “One man was in the vehicle as the other came running back. He got in as the car screeched away from the scene‚” said the man‚ who did not want to be named.

A circular sent to Reddam parents said extra security had been arranged at the school. Specialist support staff and extra counsellors would be brought in‚ and parents could collect their children if they wished‚ it said.

Noorudien Hassan‚ with whom Mihalik worked on a number of gang-related matters‚ was gunned down outside his Lansdowne home in November 2016.

The man Mihalk referred to as “my little brother” was involved in several high-profile cases‚ and represented murder accused David Forbes as well as suspected drug peddlar Irshaad Laher.

Mihalik’s father‚ Janos‚ said: “Pete represented many a gangster. I think it has something to do with that.”