A Zimbabwean businessman – with strong ties to the country’s former president Robert Mugabe – will see his sprawling‚ super-luxurious Sandhurst property wrested from his hands after a court order against him.

Auction house High Street Auctions will sell the Coronation Road property on November 29 after a court order was granted against its owner‚ James Makamba. The opening bid has been set at a staggering R25m.

The 1‚650m² “Villa Royale” - set in expansive grounds of nearly 2‚300m² - is described by the auction house as “an elegant Sandhust mansion with sweeping colonnades‚ open air parking for nearly two dozen vehicles‚ a regal porte-cochere covered entrance and sculpted dolphins dancing at the far end of the sparkling swimming pool”. High Street Auctions said that the property had been run as “an ultra-exclusive boutique hotel”.