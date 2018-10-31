A second man is being questioned about Tuesday’s murder of Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik.

Meanwhile‚ the advocate’s eight-year-old son has a bullet lodged in his jaw‚ the publication learned on Wednesday.

Mihalik‚ 50‚ was killed in a hit as he dropped his son and teenage daughter at school in Green Point on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the two men being questioned by officers in the police anti-gang unit had been arrested separately after the shooting.