Two men will appear in court in Cape Town on Thursday charged with murdering top advocate Pete Mihalik.

The suspects‚ aged 26 and 31‚ will also be charged with the attempted murder of Mihalik’s eight-year-old son‚ police said on Wednesday.

“The duo is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court‚” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Mihalik‚ 50‚ was killed in a hit as he dropped his son and teenage daughter at school in Green Point on Tuesday morning.