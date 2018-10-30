Tuesday’s execution of top Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik could be connected to the trial of alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack‚ which starts in the Cape Town Regional Court next week.

Mihalik‚ 50‚ was shot dead by a lone gunman as he was dropping his two children at Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard‚ in Green Point‚ at 7.35am.

Mihalik led several other lawyers representing Modack's four co-accused — Colin Booysen‚ brother of alleged Sexy Boys boss Jerome (Donkie) Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay — when they accused the police of corruption during a bail hearing earlier this year.

They tried to implicate investigating officers under the command of Major-General Jeremy Vearey in working with alleged mafioso Mark Lifman.