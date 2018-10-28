Mandla Mandela wishes De Klerk a speedy recovery

Chief of the Mvezo Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela has wished former president FW de Klerk a speedy recovery following his hospitalisation on Friday.

The FW de Klerk Foundation said on Saturday De Klerk was being treated at the Panorama Hospital in Cape Town for a condition known as pneumothorax - which is an abnormal collection of air in the pleural space between the lung and the chest wall.

“He underwent a successful procedure this morning (Saturday) and it is expected that he will be discharged from hospital some time next week‚” the foundation said.

In his statement‚ Mandela said he wished De Klerk strength and trusted that he was receiving the best medical treatment.