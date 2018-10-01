Moyane went to the Constitutional Court to object to the misconduct hearing against him‚ and Nugent’s Sars inquiry‚ being conducted at the same time.

He wants his misconduct inquiry to be decided through oral evidence‚ and is fighting Ramaphosa’s “decision to deny me my right to an oral hearing and/or cross-examination of witnesses‚ alternatively to make the right of cross-examination subject to the discretion” of Bham or Nugent.

Moyane argued that Ramaphosa should not have appointed Michael Katz as a member of the Sars Commission‚ as Katz had worked as Ramaphosa’s lawyer and was therefore conflicted.

He also argued that Ramaphosa unlawfully “abdicated” his powers to Gordhan‚ “who is not legally authorised to act as he did in respect of the disciplinary inquiry and who is in any event further disqualified due to his conflict of interests and proximity to the issues as a relatively recent commissioner of Sars and his legendary hostile and disrespectful attitude and conduct towards me”.

Moyane further argued that his challenge to the fairness of the Bham and Nugent inquiries should not be perceived as an attempt by him to avoid answering to the charges against him.

Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in March. He was later charged over his alleged mishandling of a Financial Intelligence Centre report on his former second-in-command Jonas Makwakwa; unauthorised bonus payments to his staff; allegedly misleading parliament over the Makwakwa investigation; and instructing Sars employee Helgard Lombard to feign illness and not co-operate with the KPMG investigation into the so-called Sars “rogue unit”.