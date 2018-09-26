Forget the ‘cubicle farm’ if you want to attract Gen Z employees.

Generation Z does not care about a traditional 9 to 5 workday in a “cubicle farm”.

This is one of the findings employer brand research firm Universum found in their latest report “World’s Most Attractive Employers” for 2018.

Generation Z is generally between 10- and 20-years-old and only know a world with smartphones with easy internet access.

For this generation‚ a work/life balance means something different to Millennials and those who came before them.

“Gen Z is the first generation to grow up understanding that technology allows you to work wherever and whenever you would like. Why work a traditional 9 to 5 schedule in a ‘cubicle farm’ when one can just as easily work remotely — even as a digital nomad.

“76% of Gen Z teens surveyed say they want to make a career out of their hobbies. And 60% say it’s important to make an impact on the world.”

Universum asked 228‚910 business‚ engineering and IT students in the world’s 12 biggest economies which employers they admire the most and what they are looking for when seeking employment.