South Africa

Sars advisory board was wrong about 'rogue unit': Judge Frank Kroon

By Amil Umraw - 28 September 2018 - 11:44
Former South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay is one of three former tax collector's employees who are facing charges related to the so-called 'rogue unit'.
Former South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay is one of three former tax collector's employees who are facing charges related to the so-called 'rogue unit'.
Image: Gallo Images

The advisory board of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) relied only on the word of Tom Moyane‚ his right-hand man Jonas Makwakwa and a report by advocate Muzi Sikhakhane when it pronounced that the institution’s “rogue unit” was unlawful.

The board did not interview any witnesses or make any independent inquiries.

This was according to former chairperson of the advisory board‚ Judge Frank Kroon‚ who testified before the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance issues at Sars on Friday.

In April 2015‚ Kroon’s board issued a press statement saying a high-level intelligence unit in Sars‚ now infamously known as the “rogue unit”‚ was unlawful because it did not have the statutory authority to covertly gather evidence.

Tom Moyane's hitman under heavy fire

Former Sars chief officer for human capital Luther Lebelo contradicted himself.
News
5 hours ago

Kroon’s statement at the time relied on the findings of a forensic report by Sikhakhane on the unit‚ as well as a preliminary report by KPMG. Both reports found the unit to be unlawful and provided a base for the suspension of senior Sars officials like former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

“The statements relating to the unlawfulness of the establishment of the unit were not thought through properly and were‚ in fact‚ incorrect. Such a unit‚ established on its own‚ would be quite lawful‚” Kroon conceded.

“The reports that we had detailed allegations of unlawful activity on the part of members of the unit‚ but we did not speak to witnesses personally‚ we relied on what Moyane and Makwakwa said.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Tom Moyane allegedly interfered with ‘rogue unit’ investigation

SARS commissioner Tom Moyane allegedly instructed a witness to “feign illness” and not report for an interview scheduled with KPMG in 2015.
News
6 months ago

Former senior Sars officials due in court on NPA bugging allegation

Former SARS officials are set to make a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
News
5 months ago

Former SARS employees hit back after receiving summons

Former tax officials Johan van Loggerenberg and Ivan Pillay‚ who were served summons on Friday‚ have denied any wrongdoing.
News
6 months ago

Hawks revive case against former top SARS officials

The Hawks are attempting to revive their discredited case against former tax officials Johan Van Loggerenberg and Ivan Pillay over the “SARS Rogue ...
News
6 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
Step aboard a SA Navy vessel during a war game simulation
X