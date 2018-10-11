The "crime" they were about to punish him for was giving them the wrong ATM pin for bank cards they stole from him.

Cheslin Marsh broke down in tears in the Cape Town High Court on Thursday‚ as he did on Wednesday‚ forcing the court to adjourn.

He sat with his back to the four men he accused of attacking him and Cornelius in the early hours of Friday May 27‚ 2017‚ in Stellenbosch.

After allegedly robbing and hijacking them‚ Vernon Witbooi‚ Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk put Marsh in the boot of Cornelius’s blue VW CitiGolf.

The two Stellenbosch University students were then driven to Kraaifontein where the suspects bought tik. They drove off again before eventually stopping and opened the boot of the car.

Two people then took Marsh’s cellphone from him and demanded his pin code. Video footage played in court showed Witbooi attempting to draw money at an Absa ATM at a Caltex garage in Bottelary Road.

The men drove off again and next time they stopped one of the men got out and hit the car boot‚ demanding to know why Marsh had given them the wrong pin.

They then drove off again and turned into a gravel road. There they took Marsh out to some bushes and laid his head on a rock. They told him he had given them the wrong pin code.

“I lay down on the ground and put my head on a rock. I closed my eyes and I prayed‚” Marsh said on Thursday‚ struggling to retain his composure.

“The two men were standing with a half-brick in their hands. I then lost consciousness.”