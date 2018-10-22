The top of a cold drink bottle could spill crucial evidence in the murder trial of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius.

DNA expert Warrant Officer Blanche Stubbs took to the stand at the high court in Cape Town on Monday‚ where three men - Vernon Witbooi‚ Geraldo Parsons‚ Eben van Niekerk - are facing robbery‚ hijacking‚ kidnapping‚ attempted murder and murder charges. A fourth suspect‚ Nashville Julius‚ is charged with robbery and kidnapping.

Cornelius and her friend Cheslin Marsh were hijacked in Stellenbosch in May last year. Cornelius had offered Marsh‚ a fellow student‚ a lift to his university residence in the early hours of the morning‚ when the accused men allegedly pounced upon them.