The four men accused of the rape and murder of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius seemed more concerned about wooing their lovers than the ten charges they face.

Geraldo Parsons smiled and blew kisses at his girlfriend after he heard that the case was postponed‚ yet again‚ to January 25.

He was standing in the dock at the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court along with his co-accused - Vernon Witbooi‚ Eben van Niekerk‚ and Nashville Julius.

Dressed in hoodies and shackled with rusty prison chains‚ the men seemed more at ease than the heavily armed police observing the proceedings.

They have been accused of raping and murdering the 21-year-old after they hijacked and kidnapped her and her friend‚ Cheslin Marsh‚ in the early hours of May 27.

Marsh was stabbed and struck with a brick but managed to find help after he was left for dead in Kraaifontein - 15 km west of Stellenbosch. Cornelius' head was crushed by a large rock after she was stabbed several times.

The accused are thought to have played different roles in the crimes.