Spare a thought for VBS victims

Political parties continue to take pot shots at each other as each tries to score points from the VBS scandal. As someone quipped on social media the other day, the approach adopted by the main political parties seems to be that of "my corruption is much better than yours" or "I may have stolen, but the other guy stole more than me".

This race to the bottom reflects the moral and leadership crisis we are in as a country. But more crucially, it is a reflection of the scant regard that is often given to ordinary people by our political elite.

The Great Bank Heist, as the VBS looting has come to be known, directly hit the pockets of the poor the most.

Thousands of poor people - some of them pensioners - deposited their life savings and stokvel money with the bank.

But as a result of impropriety on the side of executives at the banks, acting in cahoots with politically connected individuals, these ordinary people find themselves unable to access the money they worked hard for.