President Cyril Ramaphosa knew about the looting at VBS Mutual Bank but did not act‚ according to a report.

City Press reported on Sunday that sources “close to a major VBS shareholder” had told the newspaper that the shareholder had informed Ramaphosa about what was going on.

“I know that the shareholder met with Ramaphosa‚ who was not president at the time. The shareholder briefed him about the outrageous corruption at VBS‚” the source was quoted as having told the newspaper.

The shareholder reportedly started blowing the whistle in 2016.