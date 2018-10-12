'We gave cash to political parties' - Former VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi

Former VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who is reported to have unduly pocketed R325m has revealed that four major political parties benefited from the embattled institution.

Speaking for the first time Matodzi told Sowetan the investigation report was "very selective" because it doesn't mention all political parties that benefited from the bank.

"The report is very selective in that it did not mention that the ANC, DA, SACP and EFF all benefited from the bank. They would approach us in a form of requesting sponsorship and there was nothing wrong with that," he said.

However, when later asked to clarify how the parties benefited, he said he was giving an example that he might have done business with members of those parties.

"One of those people could decide to contribute to their parties using [a] VBS account. It's like Floyd Shivambu's brother; he was a consultant in one of our companies. He is an engineer and he worked for his money. We didn't deal with Floyd and never paid any political party," he said.

Matodzi said he was worried the bank was perceived to have paid Floyd Shivambu.

The SACP and the DA have denied that they benefited anyhow from VBS.