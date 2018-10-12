South Africa

Floyd Shivambu will not be suspended by the EFF over VBS bank - Malema

By Staff Reporter - 12 October 2018 - 12:35
EFF's Floyd Shivambu is alleged to have benefited from his brother Brian's dodgy dealings with VBS Mutual Bank.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

The Economic Freedom Fighters will not suspend its deputy president‚ Floyd Shivambu‚ pending an inquiry into allegations related to the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

“We won’t do it‚ you can forget about that‚” party leader Julius Malema said on Twitter‚ in response to a question.

On Thursday evening‚ Malema tweeted: “Remain vigilant and focus fighters; the enemy is attacking.”

On Thursday‚ Brian Shivambu‚ Floyd’s brother‚ threatened to sue the South African Reserve Bank over the VBS Mutual Bank “heist” report.

“I intend to legally pursue the owners of the VBS report for defamation of my character and that of my company‚ as well as for the strain this report has caused to my family‚” he said.

“I am aware that my brother’s name has been raised in relation to this matter. I am a private businessman and I do not intend to involve myself or my family in political debates‚” he added.

The EFF said in a statement on Wednesday that “all who are responsible and illegally benefited from the fraud must be criminally prosecuted immediately” and “blacklisted”.

The statement did not comment on the Shivambu brothers.

