On Thursday‚ Brian Shivambu‚ Floyd’s brother‚ threatened to sue the South African Reserve Bank over the VBS Mutual Bank “heist” report.

“I intend to legally pursue the owners of the VBS report for defamation of my character and that of my company‚ as well as for the strain this report has caused to my family‚” he said.

“I am aware that my brother’s name has been raised in relation to this matter. I am a private businessman and I do not intend to involve myself or my family in political debates‚” he added.

The EFF said in a statement on Wednesday that “all who are responsible and illegally benefited from the fraud must be criminally prosecuted immediately” and “blacklisted”.

The statement did not comment on the Shivambu brothers.