KZN regional court president Nzimande suspended over fraud, sexual harassment claims
Regional court president for the KwaZulu-Natal Division Eric Nzimande has been suspended over various allegations including sexual harassment and fraud.
Justice minister Michael Masutha provisionally suspended Nzimande on Friday pending outcomes of the investigation into the magistrate’s fitness to hold office.
On the advice of the Magistrates Commission, which is now busy with a formal inquiry into Nzimande, Masutha believes that the evidence he has is enough to warrant the magistrate’s suspension.
Nzimande is said to have received monies from attorneys in return of him recommending their names to the deputy minister for positions in his division.
He is also accused of victimising and sexually harassing a female acting regional magistrate.
“The commission, after affording the magistrate a reasonable opportunity to be heard regarding the desirability of such provisional suspension, is satisfied that reliable evidence exists indicating that an allegation against that magistrate is of such a serious nature as to make it inappropriate for the magistrate to perform the functions of a magistrate while the allegation is being investigated,” reads a statement from Masutha’s office.
Sharon Marks has been appointed as the acting regional court president while the inquiry continues.
"The minister trusts that the inquiry by the Magistrates Commission against Mr Nzimande will be concluded as soon as possible. It is of the utmost importance that the magistracy and its leadership must be beyond reproach."