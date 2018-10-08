KZN regional court president Nzimande suspended over fraud,  sexual harassment claims.

Regional court president for the KwaZulu-Natal Division Eric Nzimande has been suspended over various allegations including sexual harassment and fraud.

Justice minister Michael Masutha provisionally suspended Nzimande on Friday pending outcomes of the investigation into the magistrate’s fitness to hold office.

On the advice of the Magistrates Commission, which is now busy with a formal inquiry into Nzimande, Masutha believes that the evidence he has is enough to warrant the magistrate’s suspension.

Nzimande is said to have received monies from attorneys in return of him recommending their names to the deputy minister for positions in his division.

He is also accused of victimising and sexually harassing a female acting regional magistrate.