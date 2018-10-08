An emaciated victim was found chained inside a dungeon when the Hawks made a mass arrest in connection with a deadly mosque blast in Verulam‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ earlier this year.

Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the victim was discovered on Friday.

"[Hawks] members managed to rescue a victim‚ who was found chained and malnourished inside a dungeon in one of the houses‚” Mulaudzi said in a statement‚ adding that the victim was under police guard in hospital.

Nineteen people arrested during the raids are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.