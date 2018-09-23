The 45-year-old man arrested for a triple murder in Phoenix‚ Durban‚ will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda on Sunday commended the swift response by police in the matter.

“We have full confidence in the police that they will conduct a thorough investigation on the matter and ensure that those who are implicated face the full might of the law.”