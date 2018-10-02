Kessie Nair‚ the Durban man accused of calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word‚ has nowhere to live if he is released from custody.

In support of the state's opposition to the 60-year-old's bail application‚ his family said they did not want Nair to live with them.

In an affidavit presented to the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday‚ Ravi Nair said his home was no longer open to his brother.

Ravi explained that prior to his arrest almost two weeks ago‚ Nair lived with him and his family in Phoenix‚ north of Durban.

Ravi‚ a social grant recipient‚ financially supported Nair.