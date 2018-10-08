Ten people arrested in a connection with a cash-in-transit heist in the North West will appear in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court on Monday‚ said the Hawks.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the heist occurred on September 30 in Mahikeng.

"The North West Hawks’ cash-in-transit team‚ assisted by Crime Intelligence and Mmabatho Flying Squad‚ launched an intense manhunt after the suspects allegedly bombed an armoured vehicle‚ disarmed the security guards of three firearms and fled the scene with a sizeable amount of money‚" he said.

Mulaudzi said three of the suspects are security guards.