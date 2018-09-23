Hunt continues for 'kidnapped' Durban businessman.

The family of a wealthy businessman who was abducted outside court near Durban three weeks ago are too afraid to speak about his disappearance.

Sikhumbuzo Mjwara was kidnapped on August 30 outside the Verulam Magistrate’s Court. He owns the Barrio Restaurant in Umhlanga‚ is the director of several businesses and was a former eThekwini Municipality employee‚ the Sunday Independent reported.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of kidnapping was under investigation.

According to Zwane‚ Mjwara’s wife alleged that he was kidnapped by unknown people. The newspaper also reported that a friend who wished to remain anonymous said it was a “highly sensitive situation” and that they were praying for his safe return.

There have been several cases of businessmen being kidnapped and held for ransom in South Africa.

This publication reported on Tuesday that private investigators had secured the release of Cape Town businessman Liyaqat Parker.