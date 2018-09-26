State mum on whether Ramaphosa complained about k-word racist

The state has refused to divulge whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has submitted a statement against former Durban councillor Kessie Nair‚ who called him the k-word in a video that went viral on social media.

Prosecutor Sam Bhartu told the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday that the investigation was at an early stage therefore she would not address the defence’s question on whether Ramaphosa filed a statement.

During Nair’s second court appearance his lawyer Chris Gounden questioned how there could be a charge of crimen injuria against his client when there was no statement filed by the complainant. The complainant is listed as Ramaphosa.

“The so-called complainant has not filed a statement. On what basis is my colleague being so malicious in taking it upon herself to persecute this accused when the so-called complainant has not filed an affadavit?” Gounden said.