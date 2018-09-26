Masutha does not rule out extradition of Guptas after SA and UAE sign new treaty

The brothers had stated that they would testify before the commission if it travelled to a neutral location outside South Africa or via a video conference.

“They [Ajay and Rajesh] say that they are presently in the United Arab Emirates‚ that they have no intention of ever returning to South Africa for any reason whatsoever‚ and that the reason why in effect is that they are afraid that the Hawks will arrest them as a result of what they call incompetence on the part of the Hawks‚ and that they may be charged by the National Prosecuting Authority‚ which they say is also incompetent‚” Zondo said‚ paraphrasing a supplementary affidavit the commission received from the brothers.

DA public enterprises spokesperson Natasha Mazzone believes the treaties mean the Guptas are “fast running out of places to hide as they can now face extradition to finally answer for state capture”.

“For far too long‚ the Guptas have shown contempt for the law and dodged accountability for bleeding the country’s state-owned enterprises dry. They should not be allowed to run and hide anymore.”