Justice committee chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said they were unhappy with the feedback. The committees will set down a new date and will invite current Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ former police minister Fikile Mbalula and Justice Minister Michael Masutha.

“When we came here‚ we wanted to identify stumbling blocks‚ obstacles‚ and help to remove them so that the DPCI (Hawks) and NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) can go and ensure that there is action that is credible … The feeling is that we are not getting anywhere.”

Abrahams said the NPA will apply to have the suspects in state capture investigations extradited. However‚ this limited the cases in which the suspects can be heard.

“If‚ for example‚ we apply for the extradition of suspects in the Estina matter‚ then we are only bound to try them in respect of the Estina matter and we can’t charge them in respect of other matters they are potentially linked to.”

Abrahams and Matakata were summoned to appear in parliament following allegations that the NPA was hindering the Hawks’ investigations of state capture.

Abrahams denied this and said the prosecuting authority did not “drag their feet”.

“Ordinarily‚ matters of this nature take an extremely long time to investigate and sometimes even years to prosecute.”