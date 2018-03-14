OPINION | Where in the world is Duduzane Zuma?

So, where do fugitives go? Do they dye their hair and hideout like Rosumund Pike in Gone Girl or do they exchange crib notes from Ananias Mathe’s real-life prison break? The ability to disappear displayed by Duduzane Zuma and the Gupta brothers has left me asking more questions than the pages in Where’s Wally?

Someone who is definitely not answering these questions is State Security Minister, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, who made it clear that it is not her department’s responsibility to search for the Guptas and Zuma. The Guptas’ lawyers have been easy to communicate with for the parliamentary inquiry into state capture with speculations rife that they might be in the United Arab Emirates, but the fourth musketeer, Zuma, is still nowhere to be seen.

My propensity to watch the Crime and Investigation Network had me thinking: what are the five most likely places where Duduzane Zuma may be hiding. Not only are these locations great for an extended holiday but they are also great places to get lost in without worrying about extradition laws.