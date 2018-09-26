After a long‚ stop-start investigation spanning six months‚ TOPIC - an organisation funded by consumers and retailers committed to transparency - released its findings on Wednesday.

While no pesticide residues were found on the organic sweet potatoes‚ very low levels of four pesticides were found on the organic spinach samples.

Of those‚ three are allowed for use in organic farming but one‚ fluopyram‚ is a highly persistent fungicide which is not allowed in organic agriculture.

It’s usually used for grapes‚ berries‚ fruit and tomatoes but not for spinach‚ the TOPIC report says.

Woolworths questioned the result‚ TOPIC said‚ as their supplier does not use the fungicide on its spinach.

“We have no information as to how this might have got onto the spinach‚” the organisation said‚ ”but it was possibly contamination drift from a nearby field or during harvesting and processing."

The organic certifier BCS told TOPIC that in Europe‚ one pesticide not on the “allowable” list was permissible at a concentration of no more than 0.01mg/kg. The amount of fluopyram in the Woolworths’ spinach was less than that - 0.0079mg/kg.

Curiously‚ Woolworths‚ having co-operated fully with TOPIC‚ conducted its own tests on the organic spinach and then withdrew the organic spinach from sale “without disclosing the results of the tests or the reason for taking the product out of stores”‚ TOPIC said.