Sex couple charged after conning cops

Sharp detectives have bust a Durban couple after spotting a local security company's post about them being robbed while having sex in an isolated sugarcane field on the north coast of Durban.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said on Thursday that police arrested a man and a woman after they opened false cases separately‚ following an incident on September 13.

"Detectives were bemused following attempts by the two to mislead investigators despite a social media report of the incident being posted by a local security company.

"The two suspects were charged for defeating the ends of justice following two separate reports of false cases. Tongaat detectives were able to link these cases to a report on social media by a local security company who described in detail how the man and woman were robbed whilst engaging in sexual activity at a sugarcane field on the same day."