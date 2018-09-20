Kessie Nair arrested following racist rant against Ramaphosa

Kessie Nair, the Durban businessman who posted a video of himself calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word, has been arrested and will be appearing in court on Thursday.

Hawks' national spokesman, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed to the Sowetan that Nair will be appearing in the Phoenix Magistrates Court.

“He was arrested yesterday (Wednesday). He will be charged with crimen injuria and inciting public violence,” Mulaudzi said.

In a widely circulated two-minute self-shot video, the former councillor in Durban is heard saying that he is prepared to take a bullet or go to prison for the rest of his life over his remarks.