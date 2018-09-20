Kessie Nair arrested following racist rant against Ramaphosa
Kessie Nair, the Durban businessman who posted a video of himself calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word, has been arrested and will be appearing in court on Thursday.
Hawks' national spokesman, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed to the Sowetan that Nair will be appearing in the Phoenix Magistrates Court.
“He was arrested yesterday (Wednesday). He will be charged with crimen injuria and inciting public violence,” Mulaudzi said.
In a widely circulated two-minute self-shot video, the former councillor in Durban is heard saying that he is prepared to take a bullet or go to prison for the rest of his life over his remarks.
"I... do hereby call for that k****r state president Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, yes I mean the k****r state president Cyril Ramaphosa, to be charged for frauding [sic] this nation, for oppressing this nation, for high treason, for failing and he's the source to all crime violence poor healthcare, poverty that prevails in a so-called true democracy," he said in the video which is almost five minutes long.
"The marches, the Mandela Days is a total mockery to the blood, the sacrifices of Nelson Mandela," he continued.
The Nair family condemned Kessie’s utterances describing him as mentally unstable and suffering from a serious chronic illness.
“The visuals posted of himself shows he lacks the intelligence and understanding of what he is saying. His incarceration for a long time has played a role in his personality. Kessie needs immediate medical care and attention. He is physically and mentally unwell,” read a statement from his family.
Presidential spokeswoman Khusela Diko said the post didn’t deserve any attention.
