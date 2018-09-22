Arrest in Phoenix triple murder

A 45-year-old man believed to be the boyfriend of a Phoenix woman who was brutally killed together with her two children has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested on Friday night and is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. He will be charged with three counts of murder.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said on Friday police had responded to a report of murder at Longcroft Drive in Phoenix.