The looming retrenchments at the cash-strapped SABC have set communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane and the board of the public broadcaster on a collision course.

While the board maintains it has no choice but to lay off hundreds of workers in order to remain sustainable‚ Mokonyane is strongly opposed to the job cuts. In a scathing statement she hit out at the board for "ignoring the advice and support of the shareholder in this necessary and critical process of turning the SABC around".

"This is inconsistent with the principles of good corporate governance‚ mutual interest and public good‚" she said.