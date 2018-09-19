Golden Arrows aim to worsen Pitso's woes

Mamelodi Sundowns will need to do themselves a favour by keeping the drama strictly on the pitch this time around when they face Golden Arrows tonight.

There has been a striking twist in Brazilians' trip to KwaZulu-Natal as their coach, Pitso Mosimane, could face criminal prosecution for an alleged assault.

Mosimane is being investigated by police after being accused by security guard Nathi Ngwenya of punching him following their 3-3 draw with AmaZulu at the weekend.

The defending champions will need to put the ugly incident behind them in order to overcome Abafana Bes'thende at Princess Magogo Stadium (7.30pm).

Sundowns have only one win from four games, having secured draws in the other results.

Arrows coach Clinton Larsen says his team would not honour the match if they didn't feel they could pull off an upset. "Everybody knows that to stand any chance of beating Sundowns any team will have to be at their absolute best," Larsen said.

"But this is football and when you are a competitor you have to go with the mind-set of doing the impossible. We have assessed our opposition and know where their weakness lies and that is at the back."

The KZN outfit will look to shake-off the disappointment of their 2-1 loss to Highlands Park at the weekend.

"Our team comprises exciting young talent, so we are building a formidable squad for the future and it is games against the likes of Sundowns where these boys can earn their stripes," said a confident Larsen.