Still reeling from the financial consequences of “well-documented governance failures”‚ the SABC wants to hike TV licence fees and penalties for non-paying viewers.

Board chairman Bongumusa Makhathini said on Thursday that progress had been made in stabilising the public broadcaster‚ strengthening governance and regaining integrity.

“TV licence fees still remain the second largest source of revenue for the SABC‚ but we need to rebase the fee and strengthen the collection of this revenue. The SABC’s television licence fee of R265 has remained unchanged since 2013‚” he told a public broadcasting colloquium.

The licence fee costs an average of 72 cents a day‚ for those who do pay. “In September 2018‚ I think we can all agree that there is very little‚ if anything‚ you can buy for 72c a day.”