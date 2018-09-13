SABC mum on future of JJ Tabane's TV show

Will Ongopotse JJ Tabane's Frankly Speaking talk show air on SABC this Sunday?

This question was being asked yesterday as rumours swelled that the TV show was being canned and the SABC had suspended Tabane.

But the public broadcaster was not giving much away, citing a confidentiality clause that prohibited disclosing any details around the future of the show.

SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said that she could not confirm nor deny the suspension allegations.

"The SABC respects the confidentiality of its contracts with service providers and/or independent contracts and will therefore not comment on this matter," Momodu said.