SABC mum on future of JJ Tabane's TV show
Will Ongopotse JJ Tabane's Frankly Speaking talk show air on SABC this Sunday?
This question was being asked yesterday as rumours swelled that the TV show was being canned and the SABC had suspended Tabane.
But the public broadcaster was not giving much away, citing a confidentiality clause that prohibited disclosing any details around the future of the show.
SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said that she could not confirm nor deny the suspension allegations.
"The SABC respects the confidentiality of its contracts with service providers and/or independent contracts and will therefore not comment on this matter," Momodu said.
Gauteng radio station Power FM suspended Tabane following the controversy around his business involvement with former communications minister Faith Muthambi.
Government Communication & Information System (GCIS) acting director-general Phumla Williams told the state capture commission of inquiry that she was "tortured" by Muthambi during her tenure as minister.
Tabane, who set up an advisory panel for Muthambi and wrote opinion pieces on her behalf, used his show to apologise to Williams for having "been complicit" in the torture and oppression.
Power FM announced that it had suspended Tabane for using his show, Power Perspective, to apologise for his personal matters and said they took a decision to take him off air while they "consider the implications of his conduct".
Several people linked to Tabane's television show, Frankly Speaking, refused to speak to Sowetan directing questions to Tabane and the show's producer, Nyana Molete, who both could not be reached.