Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga denies he is an EFF puppet

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga denies that he is dancing to the EFF's tune as city manager Moeketsi Mosola kept his job this week.

The EFF is seemingly calling the shots in the capital as under-fire Mosola, who the Red Berets support, stays on as city manager despite the city investigating allegations of tender irregularities against him. The metro is also already implementing the EFF's proposal of insourcing security officers.

"We are not dancing to anybody's [tune]. We do engage with the EFF, even with the ANC, from time to time. to say that we are dancing to them is very unfortunate," Msimanga told Sowetan on Tuesday.

Last month, Msimanga angered the Red Berets as he tabled a report in a special council meeting recommending Mosola's suspension over allegations of irregularly awarding a R12bn tender.