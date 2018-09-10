Don't take SA back to Zuma days

Without a recording of the meeting, or at least one of the people who attended spilling the beans, we may never fully know what transpired at Maharani Hotel last week.

ANC sources told our sister newspaper, Sunday Times, that former president Jacob Zuma, party secretary-general Ace Magashule and others met in "secret" to discuss a plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC Women's League, following the publication of the story, has come out to rubbish claims of a plot. So did ANC Youth League presidential hopeful Thanduxolo Sabelo.

According to the newspaper Magashule and women's league secretary-general Meokgo Matuba denied even the fact that a meeting with Zuma took place.

This despite the fact that the newspaper is in possession of a picture - taken at the beachfront hotel - showing Zuma, Magashule, Matuba and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo in a discussion.