South Africa

EFF, ANC gear up to oust Solly Msimanga

By SIPHO MABENA - 30 August 2018 - 11:44
DA leader Mmusi Maimane addresses the #handsoffmsimanga mini-rally in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday morning, ahead of planned motion of no confidence against Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI

Struggle songs reverberated around the Tshwane council chambers on Thursday morning as the ANC and EFF councillors formed a united front ahead of the motion of no confidence to oust DA mayor Solly Msimanga.

The motion of no confidence is expected to commence at 2pm.

The ANC and EFF have accused Msimanga’s administration of corruption after reports pointing to the alleged irregular awarding of the R12-billion infrastructure management tender to a consultancy firm GladAfrica.

Msimanga has also come under fire for irregular appointment of top officials in the metro.

However, Msimanga has said the motion of no confidence was not about good governance but the parties' “naked pursuit of power and access to resources and patronage”.

Addressing the #handsoffmsimanga mini-rally in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday morning, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: "If the EFF decides to formalise its coalition of corruption with the ANC in today's council meeting, then they have showed their true colours as being nothing more than the military wing of the ANC."

