Lobbying under way for new Tshwane mayor

Last-minute lobbying was underway in Tshwane on Wednesday as the ANC pushed for its regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa to become mayor Solly Msimanga's replacement.

Msimanga is facing two motions of no confidence from the ANC and the EFF, which look set to cut short his tenure.

ANC Tshwane caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela confirmed on Wednesday that they were negotiating with other political parties in the city "for the benefit of the people of Tshwane".

"Solly is one part of the problem, the most important thing is the delivery of services to the communities of Tshwane of which Solly is the stumbling block ...

"The engagements [with other parties] are about putting the interest of the people of Tshwane first," Makhubela said.