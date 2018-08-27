The Congress of the People (COPE) wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve “Gupta ministers” of their duties to give them an opportunity to clear their names at the state capture commission of inquiry.

The inquiry is probing allegations that the wealthy Gupta family tried to influence political decisions‚ including the appointment of Cabinet ministers.

“COPE is worried that the Commission of Inquiry into State of Capture is not being taken serious by President Cyril Ramaphosa because his Cabinet still has ministers alleged to have been appointed by Gupta brothers‚ same people accused of state capture‚” spokesperson Dennis Bloem said.

Ramaphosa had taken a hard line on corruption and state capture and had promised to clean up government but COPE is not convinced that he has done enough.

“We challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to take the nation into his confidence about how all his ministers and deputies were appointed and how many were appointed by the Guptas and why are they still ministers in his Cabinet‚” Bloem said.

The party also extended its gratitude to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas for testifying at the Zondo inquiry‚ “shedding light on the scale of influence the Gupta brothers had on those who were entrusted with the sovereignty‚ our constitutional democracy‚ and rule of law”.