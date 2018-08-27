South Africa

COPE wants remaining 'Gupta ministers' out of Cabinet

By Zimasa Matiwane - 27 August 2018 - 11:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

The Congress of the People (COPE) wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve “Gupta ministers” of their duties to give them an opportunity to clear their names at the state capture commission of inquiry.

The inquiry is probing allegations that the wealthy Gupta family tried to influence political decisions‚ including the appointment of Cabinet ministers.

“COPE is worried that the Commission of Inquiry into State of Capture is not being taken serious by President Cyril Ramaphosa because his Cabinet still has ministers alleged to have been appointed by Gupta brothers‚ same people accused of state capture‚” spokesperson Dennis Bloem said.

Ramaphosa had taken a hard line on corruption and state capture and had promised to clean up government but COPE is not convinced that he has done enough.

“We challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to take the nation into his confidence about how all his ministers and deputies were appointed and how many were appointed by the Guptas and why are they still ministers in his Cabinet‚” Bloem said.

The party also extended its gratitude to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas for testifying at the Zondo inquiry‚ “shedding light on the scale of influence the Gupta brothers had on those who were entrusted with the sovereignty‚ our constitutional democracy‚ and rule of law”.

READ MORE:

Mcebisi Jonas’s seven startling revelations at state capture inquiry

Mcebisi Jonas has begun testifying at the Zondo commission into state capture.
News
3 days ago

‘Ajay Gupta threatened to kill me’‚ and other shocking revelations from Mcebisi Jonas

Ajay Gupta allegedly threatened to kill Mcebisi Jonas if he ever disclosed the offer to make him finance minister.
News
3 days ago

Hawks unit attempted to sabotage Gupta bribe case - Mcebisi Jonas

Mcebisi Jonas has made a bombshell revelation at the state capture commission of inquiry about how the Hawks unity attempted to deliberately sabotage ...
News
3 days ago

Zuma fired Nene because he refused to sign off on nuke deal - Jonas

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was fired by former president Jacob Zuma because he refused to sign off on the nuclear deal‚ former deputy ...
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
‘There was no black man with a balaclava’: Henri van Breda denied leave to ...
X