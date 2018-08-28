At least eight people were murdered in the township of Embalenhle near Secunda at the weekend‚ Mpumalanga police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident‚ a gang of unknown gunmen entered a tavern and randomly opened fire at patrons‚ said Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

"A group of unknown men armed with bottles and firearms entered a tavern and suddenly opened fire‚ indiscriminately‚ before fleeing the scene. Police were summoned and they discovered that one of the victims had already died. Four were rushed to hospital for medical attention. Later that day‚ two of them also passed on‚ while the other two remained in a critical condition‚" said Bhembe.

Meanwhile five other people were found stabbed to death in different parts of the township. One of them was attacked at a liquor store near the local mall.