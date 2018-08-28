Murder most foul: A weekend of bloodshed in Secunda township
At least eight people were murdered in the township of Embalenhle near Secunda at the weekend‚ Mpumalanga police said on Tuesday.
In the first incident‚ a gang of unknown gunmen entered a tavern and randomly opened fire at patrons‚ said Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.
"A group of unknown men armed with bottles and firearms entered a tavern and suddenly opened fire‚ indiscriminately‚ before fleeing the scene. Police were summoned and they discovered that one of the victims had already died. Four were rushed to hospital for medical attention. Later that day‚ two of them also passed on‚ while the other two remained in a critical condition‚" said Bhembe.
Meanwhile five other people were found stabbed to death in different parts of the township. One of them was attacked at a liquor store near the local mall.
"Police were summoned to a scene where they found a 23-year-old man lying face down on the ground with multiple stab wounds on his body. It is alleged that the victim was walking with his friend when they were approached by a group of men who started a fight with them‚" said Bhembe.
"Police subsequently launched a manhunt and six suspects‚ aged between 17 and 24‚ were apprehended. They are expected to appear in court soon‚ facing a charge of murder."
Bhembe said the other four were found fatally stabbed in inexplicable incidents around Embalenhle.
He said it was possible that the attack on the four was all carried out by the same people.
"They were attacked at random. The bodies were found in different areas of the township but we are still trying to source information‚" Bhembe said.