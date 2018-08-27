18 and 14 years jail time for two women convicted of burning a schoolgirl to death

The two women who kidnapped and doused Boitumelo Dlamini with petrol before setting her alight in apparent jealous fight over a boyfriend have been sentenced to 14 and 18 years respectively.

Cynthia Mosupi and Sharon Twala were found guilty of kidnapping and murdering the 18-year-old from Eletsa Secondary School in Lethlabile, near Brits in North West in 2015.

The pair was found guilty in September 2017.

Mosupi was sentenced to 18 years in jail while Twala was handed down 14 years for the role she played in the murder.

They were both sentenced to five years imprisonment to run concurrently with the murder sentences.

While handing down the sentence, Judge Tshifiwa Maumela said the pair would not have been caught for the murder if Mosupi had not sustained burn wounds during the time the crime was committed.

“The evidence shows the accused positioned themselves at the gate of the school in such way that accused would not have been able to see them when the deceased exited the school.

Accused number 2 told court that they were determined not to be detected by the teachers. They did not wish to leave behind a trail of evidence,” Judge Maumela said.

He said video footage of the incident showed that Dlamini was helpless and did not fight back when the accused proceeded to assault her before setting her alight.

“What this court observed is that the deceased was helpless and sounded highly frightened when the accused carried out the offense. Further than that, the court noticed that the deceased was subjected to naked torture with no show of mercy.”

“In the video clip the deceased can be heard saying she will stay away from the father of Mosupi’s child. But they failed to show mercy. Despite her pleas, Mosupi doused petrol on her and set her alight,” Judge Maumela said.

“When they arrived at the cemetery Mosupi and Twala dragged her out of the vehicle and slapped her. Tried tying her to a tree but failed.”

Dlamini was killed because Mosupi was angered by her romantic involvement with the father of her child.

In their previous court appearance, Mosupi’s lawyer, Paulos Motsweni told the court that his client was not in the right frame of mind when she committed the crime as she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.