Family of slain businessman too traumatised to watch footage of his killing

"I watched the video last night but his parents‚ wife and brothers are too distraught. They said they don’t want to watch it. They are devastated‚" family spokesman Prethumb Bechan said on Monday.

The CCTV footage shows Kidesh Ramjettan leaning into a bakkie to talk to a customer in the parking lot of his Engen garage‚ Glaze Motors‚ in Rossburgh. A few seconds later‚ a man walks across the forecourt toward Ramjettan‚ pulls out a gun and shoots him in the head before fleeing. The CCTV footage is making its rounds on social media.

Bechan‚ his cousin‚ on Monday said Ramjettan's elderly parents‚ his wife and brothers could not come up with a reason as to why the "ambitious‚ bubbly and likeable" businessman had been "callously killed".

"We have faith in the police to find the answers‚" he said.

Bechan said Ramjettan's inconsolable parents and wife had collapsed at his funeral service on Saturday while his two-and-half-year-old son could not understand what was happening.

"Kidesh was a man who adored his child. It was devastating to see this little child at his father's coffin at the funeral."

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were investigating a case of murder and no arrests had been made yet.