The track record of psychiatrist Dr Kiran Sukeri‚ who falsely claimed dozens of ill-treated patients had died at the Tower Psychiatric Hospital‚ is less than desirable‚ says Health Ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba.

The ombud said that during his time at the hospital in the Eastern Cape‚ Sukeri had discharged patients without following protocols‚ such as ensuring their families were ready to receive them.

"Dr Sukeri's 11 discharged users were not coping well in the community‚ some with relapses and re-admissions. One user was reported missing‚ two users had passed away‚ one user had committed suicide and one user committed murder and has since been arrested‚" said Makgobo.

He was giving a report back on Thursday after an investigation into claims of wrongdoing at the hospital.

Makgobo said all of the cases raised questions on the quality of assessment undertaken and decisions taken by Sukeri.